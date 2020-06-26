Municipal 2020: second round, manual

Three and a half months after the first round, France holds Sunday, June 28, the second round of municipal elections in conditions still dictated by eponymous coronavirus. What you need to know about organizing this survey.

Who votes in the second round? Is it mandatory to wear a mask? How about the election of inter-municipal board members, authority at home? A little lost in the election? France 24 takes charge.

More than three months after the first round of the municipal elections, which took place on March 15, in the midst of a coronavirus pandemic, new sanitary measures were adopted to encourage citizens to vote. Precautions are far from useless when we know that 52.25% of voters abstained in the first round, a record for municipal elections during VeRepublic.

Masks and pens

To reassure voters, the Interior Ministry has made it mandatory to wear a mask. Handmade or surgical, all types of masks are welcome at the options. If they are forgotten, the pollutants can give them to the voters. However, voters will be able to ask voters to temporarily remove their mask to verify their identity, and it will not be possible to participate in the bill without a surgical mask.

To ensure respect for social segregation, the number of voters within each polling station is defined in relation to the room surface. Vulnerable people will have priority over the others. Each polling station will be equipped with hydro-alcoholic gel or access to a spot of water with soap. In addition to the mask, it is recommended that you bring your own pen provided that its ink is black or blue and indelible. Finally, it is not mandatory to stamp the voting card after you have signed the list of signers to avoid physical contact.

Something tooproxy. Agents are responsible for two full fairs established in France, instead of one in normal times, and people who cannot travel due to the coronavirus will ask their police or gendarmerie to do it at home. In addition, the proxies established during the first round still apply to the second.

Majority or proportional vote?

Covid-19 or not, the electoral rules remain unchanged. They are no less complicated. First, not all voters will go to the polls this Sunday: a lot of municipal councilors have already been elected in the first round. in many municipalities with less than 1,000 inhabitants, but not only. Some city officials have offered the luxury of being selected in the first round, for example in Reims, Toulon, Angers, Caen or Boulogne-Billancourt. The second round therefore concerns 4,820 out of a total of about 35,000. However, this represents 16.5 million voters, or about 39% of French voters.

Also, not all voters will move to elect a mayor, but only one or two vacancies, the rest of the seats have been filled in the first round. This is the case with municipalities with less than 1,000 inhabitants following the rule of majority voting. In this method of voting, voters can vote for candidates who stand individually or in the list and have the opportunity to delete names, this is planning.

As a reminder, in cities with more than 1,000 inhabitants, the proportional voting rule prevails. The lists must contain as many names as places to fill and as many women as men. In the first round of a list, the majority of votes cast, ie 50% of the votes plus one. If this is not the case, only the lists that have received at least 10% of the votes can be retained in the second round. In 1345 cities this Sunday. Some cities will not participate in any, but a triangular, a square, or even a square. There are thus no less than 157 squares for this survey and 12 squares, with unpredictable results, as in Digne-les-Bains (Alpes-de-Haute-Provence), Mouy (Oise), Saint-Xandre (Charente-Maritime) or even Milly-la-Forêt and Linas (Essonne).

Voting between municipalities

The question of inter-municipalities remains. During the municipal elections, we also vote – even without knowing it – to choose the inter-municipal advisers who manage municipalities, municipalities, metropolitan areas and other inter-municipalities. Again, the voting system is established according to the number of inhabitants. For municipalities with less than 1,000 inhabitants, elected municipal officials are automatically appointed under the municipal council in the following order: the mayor, the first deputy, the second deputy etc.

In the approximately 5,000 municipalities affected by the second round # valMunicipales2020 On Sunday you choose your municipal AND also inter-municipal advisers. In municipalities with more than 1000 inhabitants, the vote will contain two lists. pic.twitter.com/Z0v0p5NokL – AdCF – France Intercommunalités (@l_AdCF) June 25, 2020

For cities with more than 1,000 inhabitants, on the other hand, the municipal team is mentioned at the return of the vote and the inter-municipal council team is mentioned on the reverse. We therefore vote twice with the same vote. a municipality that has the right to participate in the fate of the municipalities is proportional to the number of inhabitants. For the first time, Paris and all the 130 municipalities in the inner suburbs that make up Metropolis in Greater Paris will choose this operation.

At the end of the second round, the municipal councils must be renewed between Friday 3 and Sunday 5 July. Regarding the councils and municipalities’ councils, they must be installed by July 18.,with the exception of Guyane, where the second tour was postponed due to the spread of Covid-19.