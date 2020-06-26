People were sentenced to life imprisonment

After a trial in connection with the 2016 coup attempt in Turkey, 121 suspects were sentenced to life in prison on Friday.

A Turkish court sentenced a total of 121 people to life imprisonment on Friday (June 26) following a trial in connection with the failed coup 2016, Turkish media reported. This coup was followed by purges of an unprecedented scale.

Of the 121 convicted, 86 received life sentences “aggravated” at the end of their trial, known in Turkey as “the trial of the Gendarmerie’s General Command,” the state agency Anadolu said.

The “aggravated” life sentence, which replaced the death penalty that was abolished in 2004, results in tougher than normal conditions in Turkey.

“Try to overturn the constitutional order”

The condemned were found guilty of “trying to overthrow the constitutional order”. A total of 245 people were tried in this trial.

After a break due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the court’s hearings resumed in June in Turkey. Among them, the main trial of the failed plague focused on the events that took place on the evening of July 15, 2016 at the Akinci Air Base in Ankara, considered the headquarters of the leaders of the putsch.

The coup attempt against President Recep Tayyip Erdogan left nearly 250 dead, did not count the coup leaders and thousands injured.

Ankara applies this attempt to overthrow the president to his former ally, the minister, Fethullah Gülen, who has lived in the United States for twenty years. But the person concerned, whose extradition Turkey is constantly asking for, denies any role in the events.

The legal process initiated after this aborted coup is of outstanding scale in Turkey. Over 55,000 people were arrested during the cleanups started after July 15.

With AFP