Police reform was adopted by the House but doomed to failure in the United States

In Washington, the House of Representatives adopted a plan for police reform on Thursday, a month after George Floyd’s death. However, it is unlikely that it will be approved by the Senate, with a Republican majority, before the parliamentary elections.

“Exactly a month ago, George Floyd said his final words, ‘I can’t breathe,’ and changed the course for our nation’s history,” said Democratic President of the U.S. House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi shortly before approving a police reform project, named after it deceased.

With applause, the text was adopted with 236 votes for 181. Three Republicans supported it.

By adopting this text exactly one month after the death of this black man, killed by a white Minneapolis police officer, the House of Representatives, controlled by Democrats, “honors his life and the lives of all those killed by police brutality,” she added.

Parliamentary recess on July 3

This bill, however, is doomed to failure in the Senate, with a Republican majority. Despite the two parties’ willingness to reform, their positions are so far apart that a swift agreement seems difficult to reach before Parliament’s deepening of July 3.

Among the main points with the Republicans, the text specifically gives a direct ban on suffocation and attacks the broad immunity enjoyed by the American police.

It also provides for the end of search warrants that allow drug-related crimes to allow officers to enter the suspects without beating. It was during such an intervention that Breonna Taylor, a 26-year-old black nurse, was killed at home in March by police bullets.

Republican text rejected

Donald Trump had only limited power over the police in this federal country and had signed a decree on June 16 that specifically prohibits suffocation, except in the event of danger to police life and ordered limited security forces reform. He urged Congress to quickly adopt more comprehensive measures.

Democrats blocked a Republican police reform bill in the Senate on Wednesday, saying it didn’t go far enough.

Its author, Tim Scott, the only black Republican senator, and Donald Trump accuse the opposition of not wanting to reach a consensus before the crucial presidential and parliamentary elections on November 3.

With AFP