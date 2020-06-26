PSG has returned to the field

After medical and physical tests at the beginning of the week, PSG players returned to the Ooredoo Center field on Thursday.

Paris Saint-Germain players put on the cramps on Thursday. Back at the Ooredoo Center after a battery of physical and medical tests at the beginning of the week, Thomas Tuchel’s men succeeded each other on the ground for a smooth recovery.

Distributed through positions and time slots, goalkeepers, defenders, midfielders and attackers could find some sensations with the ball by participating in technical workshops, precision challenges facing the goal and a short fitness training. stretching.

Twenty-three players participated in the sessions organized by the staff, including the young midfielder Kays Ruiz-Atil, defender Timothée Pembélé or striker Arnaud Kalimuendo, all three divided into different groups.

“This resumption in small groups will continue for the next few days, pending the resumption of collective education, whose dates will be announced later.”, Paris Saint-Germain specifies in a press release on its official website.

Coach Thomas Tuchel will hold a press conference this Friday at. 14.00. The opportunity to return to Paris’s recovery program.