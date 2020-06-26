Ronaldo and Juventus stay on course

Unlike Lecce, Juventus fulfilled their duty this Friday by winning 4-0. Dybala and Ronaldo did again.

At the opening of the 28th day of Serie A, Juventus defeated Lecce on Friday. Bianconeri did not have to deduct too much from their reserves to secure full points, although they had to wait to find themselves in numerical superiority to take advantage. The second period was completely one-way and there were four goal differences at the end.

During the first act, Lecce stood up against his opponent and rejected the opponent’s attempt as Cristiano Ronaldo’s attempt (32nd and 41st). But when the bolt jumped, it was the open house operation and the premises played out and multiplied banners.

Fabio Lucioni left his partners to ten by committing a rough intervention against a Turkish. With one man less, the visitors could hardly hold the point. Their trial began in the 57th minute when Paulo Dybala opened the scoring with a beautiful shot at the entrance to the surface following an offer from Cristiano Ronaldo.

Cristiano Ronaldo was involved in three of his own goals

After taking this, the CR7 was turned into a goal scorer. Like Bologna, he made the difference by converting a penalty (63) with a powerful full-shoulder shot. Six minutes later he was not far from a double, but the opposing goalkeeper neutralized his recovery from the head (69th).

If he failed to score a second goal, the Portuguese offered him a second “assist”. In the 83rd minute he served Gonzalo Higuain with a sublime heel. The Argentine just entered the game when only needed to quit. The honor of closing the festival then went to Matthijs De Ligt. The Dutchman made the difference by suddenly taking over a service from Douglas Costa. With this success, Juve now has a four-point lead over Lazio (2nd) at the top of the rankings.