Tevez will stay at Boca Juniors until next December

Argentine striker Carlos Tevez decided to continue his journey with Boca Juniors until the end of the year.

The romance between Carlos Tevez and Boca Juniors will last a few more months. While his contract expired this month in June, Apache decided to extend his stay with “Xeneizes” to December. The goal is to get another chance to win the prestigious Copa Libertadores.

Tevez has already won this club competition once. But it was seventeen years ago already during his first stay with Boca.

In addition to tying his short-term future to his heart club, Tevez also decided that all his future salaries will go to charities or organizations fighting Covid-19.

Finally, and even at the age of 36, the ex-international albic stone (76 caps) has not ruled out the possibility of a brief stop at West Ham and the Corinthians after the end of their history with Boca.