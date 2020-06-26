The 2020 issues of the Davis Cup and Fed Cup are postponed until November and April 2021

Originally scheduled for November in Madrid, the final phase of the Davis Cup is slated for November 2021. The Fed Cup phase, scheduled for this year in April, is now scheduled for mid-April 2021 in Budapest.

The 2020 releases of the Davis Cup and Fed Cup finals are postponed to 2021 due to the Covid-19 pandemic, announced Friday, June 26, International Tennis Federation (FIT).

Scheduled initially in November in Madrid, the final phase of the Davis Cup week was planned for November 22, 2021 in the Spanish capital. As for the Fed Cup, which was to be held in April, it is now scheduled April 13-18, 2021, in Budapest. The French women’s team is the title holder.

Significant challenges

These announcements occur while the WTA circuits [féminin]and ATP [masculin], ended since early March, must resume from August, and that the US Open (August 31-September 13) and Roland-Garros (September 27-October 11) must follow quickly.

“The competition was expected to welcome more than 90 players accompanied by significant teams, as well as thousands of spectators, officials, managers, partners and other stakeholders from several countries, each at various stages in the pandemic management,” FIT explains in a press release. “The challenges of organizing an international collection of this size in a closed room are significant because of the pandemic, both in the current and foreseeable conditions” in the medium term.

Laws retain their place

As for the Fed Cup, “in addition to the Laszlo Papp Room, the theater of the competition, being unavailable during the latter part of the year, there are still significant logistical and regulatory issues that make it necessary to organize a large indoor meeting by ensuring all health and safety is not feasible, “she said in another statement.

The qualifying teams, 18 for the Davis Cup and 12 for the Fed Cup, retain their place and the tables remain valid, the federation states.

The various ponds that were still on the calendar 2020 are also pushed back to 2021.

