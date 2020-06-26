the last campaign day before a hard vote

Following a postponement of the vote, originally scheduled for May, due to the Covid-19 pandemic, Poland stayed the last moments of the campaign before the presidential election on Sunday. A vote whose efforts seem to outweigh the fear of the new coronavirus.

Last campaign day in Poland, Friday 26 June. The first round of presidential elections will be held on Sunday in a difficult context for the outgoing Nationalist President Andrzej Duda, candidate for his re-election.

Following a postponement of the vote, which was originally scheduled for May, due to the Covid-19 pandemic, efforts in this election seem to consider fears of the new coronavirus as it continues to circulate in Europe.

“So good president”

“We plan to spend at least 100 billion zloty (22 billion euros) to save the Polish economy and create jobs,” Andrzej Duda said at a recent meeting. And his followers are convinced. “We have never had such a good government and such a good president since World War II,” said one of his supporters.

On the sidelines of the rally was a demonstration in LGBT colors, the homophobic rhetoric from Andrzej Duda regularly served him this kind of protests.

In the Polish capital of Warsaw, the rainbow flag has become the symbol of opposition to the president and his Conservative Party, Law and Justice (PiS).

“We want law and justice to give up power and let people live the way they want!” So and a demonstrator.

For these protesters, the ruling party strikes European democratic values. “The president we will elect now may well be our savior for our democracy and stop authoritarianism,” said another protester.

“People know how important this choice is”

Their hopes now rest on Rafał Trzaskowski, the liberal mayor of Warsaw.

Since joining the fight, even democratic activists who have criticized holding the votes in the midst of the Covid-19 pandemic have seen good reasons to vote.

“The average age of democratic activists is very high, so they take risks, but they still want to be observers during the election,” said Agnieska Stanska-Jedrych, of the NGO’s Defense for Democracy Committee. “It means people know how important this choice is.”

But whoever occupied the presidential palace, Parliament would remain in the hands of the nationalists. But the president has veto power, which can be a game changer.