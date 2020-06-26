The US has a “serious problem”, Europe fears a second wave

Before the spread of the Covid-19 pandemic in the United States, the director of the American Institute of Infectious Diseases, Dr. Anthony Fauci, warned of a “serious problem” in certain areas of the southern country, while the World Health Organization is concerned about a faster contamination in Europe.

While the Covid-19 pandemic is developing in the southern United States and Latin America, it threatens to return to Europe, where residents are urged to remain vigilant.

“We have a serious problem in some areas,” Dr. Anthony Fauci, the US government’s most listened to expert on the pandemic, on Friday, June 26, at a press conference from the crisis crisis. White house on coronavirus. In particular, the immunologist referred to the southern and western parts of the country, where pollution is constantly increasing.

Anthony Fauci in particular urged young people to take individual responsibility and emphasized that they live in a “connected” society. “If you are infected you will infect someone else who will infect someone else.”

New measures planned in California, Texas and Florida

Texas, one of the first US states to reopen its economy, canceled the process and ordered the bars on Friday. Florida, known for its intense nightlife and where young Americans from all over the country gathered in June to help spread the virus, has banned the sale of alcohol in bars.

Infections are increasing in 30 of the 50 US states, especially in the largest and most populous in the south and west, including California, Texas and Florida. Given the scale of the phenomenon, local and federal officials are even considering new measures to prevent the spread of the epidemic, following two months of deconstruction, which is considered too permissible.

“Obviously, the increase in the number of cases is largely due to certain types of activities, especially the Texans who gather in bars,” said Texas Governor Greg Abbott.

In Florida, the number of infections exploded in June after the containment ended. And the disease mainly affects young people. In fact, the average age of infected people is 33 years, compared to 65 years two months ago.

“I’m 25 years old, I don’t think I need to worry,” laughed Mike Oliveira while drinking a vodka to the sea. “I’ve already experienced more complicated things. I come from the Bronx, you know what I mean. If I survived it, I can survive everything.”

“People don’t understand the importance of exponential, which means if we start from 7,000 cases today in Texas, we can have 14,000 in four days,” worries Barry Bloom, a professor of public health at Harvard. “We’re very late.”

Relaxation in Europe, threatened by a second wave

In Europe, residents are tempted to turn the pandemic side after weeks of strict containment, although the World Health Organization (WHO) is worried about faster pollution in eleven countries on the continent, rather in the east, which could “push health systems to the brink once again”.

Ukraine thus recorded 1,109 cases of Covid-19Friday, a record, contagious cases that accelerated since the lifting of restrictions on May 11. A “serious wave”, according to authorities, that is preparing new hospitals.

In the UK, the government has called on the British to be cautious and threaten to close the beaches where thousands of people have gathered in recent days when a heat wave crosses Europe.

Thousands of Liverpool supporters have also defied health recommendations to celebrate the club’s first league title in 30 years on Thursday night.

In Rome, the government has announced that the beginning of the school year will take place on September 14 with “maximum security”.

As a sign that the pandemic is here to stop, the final phase of Davis Cup tennis, scheduled for November, is slated for November 2021.

