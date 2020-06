Ole Gunnar Solskjær, MU’s manager, is already planning for the FA Cup final.

The Red Devils challenge Norwich City in the FA Cup this weekend. Although they are on a good series, the Mancunians are not sure of coming out of this duel. But they are confident in their strengths and this is mainly the case with their coach Ole Gunnar Solskjær, who is already dreaming of a final at Wembley.