Amine Gouiri was expected in Nice

Young Lyonnais striker Amine Gouiri is taking over OGC Nice’s lead.

Patrick Vieira Gym is getting ready to get its fifth summer recruitment. After Robson Bamboo, Flavius ​​Daniliuc, Hassane Kamara and midfielder Morgan Schneiderlin, the Azores should take care of Lyonnais Amine Gouiri.

Negotiations between the two clubs are being finalized. The French international hope would join the French Riviera for an amount of 6 million euros.

Gouiri couldn’t have played too much with Gones. Although he was launched as a professional in 2017, he only dived 15 times with the first team. It is still awaiting its first performance in Ligue 1.