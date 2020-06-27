LGBT pride was celebrated online this year because of the Covid-19 pandemic

Many Pride Marches have had to be interrupted or postponed around the world because of the new coronavirus pandemic, but the LGBT community (lesbians, gays, bis and trans) is still planning many online festivals on Saturday for Gay Pride2020.

Pride Marches are usually organized every year around June from the LGBT community (lesbians, gays, bis and trans). But in 2020, due to the Covid-19 pandemic, participants will not be on the street to hear their voices but on the Internet.

A “Global Pride” promises to bring the spirit of the event to life, with a special party broadcast live on the Web for 24 hours. The organizers, who gather officials from several Pride Marches around the world, hope to gather hundreds of millions of people at their computers.

The kick-off was at 18:00 in London. The marathon event is presented by singer and drag queen Todrick Hall, famous by American Idol. Among the main lines, pop singers Kesha and Ava Max, but also political guests such as Carlos Alvarado, the president of Costa Rica, a country that has just legalized gay marriage.

This forced transition to online celebrations also represents an opportunity for organizers, who hope to reach a more diverse audience, in dozens of countries where homosexuality remains illegal and punishable by law.

In France, the Paris Pride March has been postponed until November 7 according to Inter-LGBT, which organizes it. But the Têtu magazine and several associations also offer an online alternative on Saturday, entitled “Fièr.es et Têtu”. The event, which is to mix DJs and round tables, starts at 12.00 Paris time.

Rejected at several events in several countries, Pride March is an event of the LGBT movement designed to give more visibility to gays, lesbians, bis and transgender people in their fight for equal rights.

With AFP