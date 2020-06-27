Ligue 1 to 22 – Le Graët: “Already at 20 it’s complicated …”

The president of the FFF did not hide his opposition to a Ligue 1 to 22 clubs and said that if he had to do it again, he would do it again.

Amiens and Toulouse will therefore play in Ligue 2 next season. The last two championships at the break met subsequent refusals from LFP and FFF to change the format of Ligue 1 to allow the registration of 22 teams.

“From the moment the club college voted three times for an L1 to twenty, there was no way. We want to play everyone but there are texts. And already at twenty it is complicated … Twenty-two, not even in dreams”, laid down the president of 3F Noël Le Graët during the later GA validating the deal, according to comments reported by The team.

“Can you imagine a president of ‘Fédé’ telling them ‘we don’t care, we continue’?”, he continued with the government’s decision to definitively cancel the championship, unlike what happened in other European countries.

And Le Graët concludes, regarding the handling of French football since the beginning of the crisis virus crisis: “If I had to do it again, I would do the exact same thing.”