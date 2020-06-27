Liverpool fans demanded caution after the title celebration

The mayor of the city urged Reds fans to be more cautious after two days of celebrations amid a coronavirus pandemic.

Liverpool Mayor Joe Anderson condemned the behavior of some of the top supporters who celebrated Red’s first title in 30 years.

The scenes broadcast on social networks show that supporters ignored the measures of social distance while celebrations continued for a second night despite the city council and police warnings.

A particularly disturbing video shows the Liver Building, the emblematic building of the city, which protects the offices of the club in Everton and which had been illuminated in blue that night, directly affected by a fireworks display.

Smoke was seen from the building and although the extent of the damage is not yet known, firefighters and rescuers confirmed the following, cited by Liverpool Echo : “We were warned about a small fire on a plot of artificial grass. The firefighters have handled the incident and the fire is now out.”

Flares were also launched in the crowd and supporters who participated in the celebration were criticized for debris left in the city overnight.

Jurgen Klopp’s team was officially called on Thursday when Manchester City lost to Chelsea at Stamford Bridge, which means Liverpool can no longer join the top of the rankings.

You couldn’t compensate … Aim fireworks and set fire to the Liver Building to make it glow blue. It’s the same building used for weapons at the club they celebrate 🤷🏽‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/QLw6h69tfS – Jonathan Walters (@ JonWalters19) June 26, 2020

The Reds boss and his players were together on Formby Hall’s golf course to watch the game, with scenes of joy at the final gun, as the team celebrated their incredible success together.

Some of the supporters took to the streets of Liverpool to enjoy the victory. Merseysys police had to give a warning to prevent these scenes from happening again, due to the risk of a coronavirus pandemic and a possible second wave.

Certain police chief Jon Roy urged supporters to stay home and wait for official celebrations to be held before gathering in large groups. He said in a statement released on June 26: “It’s great that the city has something good to celebrate and something to be proud of.

“Last night, the overwhelming fans celebrated in their own homes and we thank them for listening to the messages we sent, LFC, Spirit of Shankly, NHS and Liverpool City Council and for honoring the city.

“In the coming days, we generally encourage supporters and the public in Merseyside to do what’s right and celebrate safely with members of your household and in your social bubble. By doing so, you are ensuring your safety and your family, friends and neighbors.

“This is an opportunity for us to show the rest of the country, and even the world, why this city is revered for its ability to gather in difficult times and do what is right.

“We understand that people want to celebrate the fact that Liverpool became Premier League champions for the first time in 30 years, and the time will come when fans can celebrate with the team and applaud their success, but that’s not the moment.”





The Liverpool City Council also gave the following warning on social media: “Celebration continues on a second night in Liverpool – but remember that # COVID19 is still a threat. Keeping distance is crucial with people outside your home.”

But after the scenes in the city center on Friday night, Liverpool Mayor Joe Anderson expressed his frustration at what had seen the previous night.

He wrote on social media: “More in grief than in anger, like most LFC fans and residents, I condemn those who have taken a negative look at Liverpool FC and our city.

“Photos and videos showing people’s behavior are discussed rather than the amazing success of LFC. Thanks to the fans who listened.”

The clean-up operation is already underway after a number of Liverpool fans gathered at Pier Head to celebrate @LFC win the league. @MerseyPolice has introduced a distribution order until June 28. pic.twitter.com/VX7kQ0sbCs – BBC Radio Merseyside (@bbcmerseyside) June 27, 2020

The club has since published the following statement on its official website: “Over the past week, Liverpool Football Club, Merseysys Police, Liverpool Council and Spirit of Shankly have been working together to constantly remind people that the region is still disproportionately affected by the COVID-19 pandemic and to ask people to safely celebrate the LFC’s Premier League victory.

“Several thousand people showed up at Pier Head on Friday, June 26, and some chose to ignore social distance advice and risk public safety. Our city is still in a public health crisis and this behavior is completely unacceptable.

“The potential danger of a second COVID-19 nail still exists and we must work together to ensure that we do not destroy everything that was achieved in the region during containment.

“When we can do it safely, we will all work together to organize a victory parade where everyone can meet to celebrate. Until then, the safety of our city and our people is still our number one priority.”