“Liverpool need not recruit other stars”

John Barnes, a former Liverpool legend, believes there is no real interest in Klopp seeking other humorous names.

Liverpool need not bring “Great signatures” at the next transfer window, says John Barnes. For this former club member, there is a risk that the high level reinforcements will interfere with the “harmony” established at Anfield.

Jurgen Klopp has worked hard to get the right amount of talent and character to the team. High-performing elements have arrived at Anfield since 2015 as Virgil van Dijk, Alisson and Mohamed Salah. And today, other acquisitions are planned, although Klopp has already resisted the desire to offer Timo Werner and has minimized links to Borussia Dortmund, Jadon Sancho.

Barnes believes that all moves made from now on should be “minor” because the Reds probably just want to make up for the loss of Adam Lallana, who will leave as a free player. He told BonusCodeBets: “If Liverpool were to make big signings but all of a sudden, these starters can’t play, and they can’t join the team because of Salah and [Roberto] Firmino, this damages the club’s harmony. How will the great recruit feel when he is still on the bench? I don’t think they need to do that at all. “

“And I don’t think that’s why Manchester City didn’t win the title this season, continued the former English international. Pep [Guardiola] and Klopp, the two most successful managers in world football, both feel that they do not have to sign big to be competitive. So who are we to question this? They succeed every year. “

Finally, Barnes concluded by remembering: “There are also players you can integrate into the starting team that [Takumi] Minamino too [Divock] Origi, Liverpool still have a fantastic team of people who can influence the bench. Writing a person is not a problem. But I do not see why it is necessary to recruit important players. They have 23 points more than the others. If they do, there will be a threat to harmony within the team. “