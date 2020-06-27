Mercato – Arthur at Juventus, Pjanic in Barça: medical visits on Sunday

Juventus and Barça determine the final details of the exchange. Arthur Melo soon becomes a bianconero, Miralem Pjanic plays in Catalonia.

There is no doubt anymore. After discussions that began several weeks ago, Arthur will be Juventus player and Miralem Pjanic will join FC Barcelona. Negotiations are ending and they will sign their contract soon.

Before that, the two players are scheduled to undergo a medical examination this Sunday. Arthur is at the disposal of Juventus medical staff while Miralem Pjanic will do the same with the staff at FC Barcelona.

It is worth remembering that the two clubs agreed before June 30, which allows the Catalans to include the transaction in their season-entry balance sheet.

Arthur, born in 1996, is expected to join Juventus for a fee of € 70 million, 10 more than Pjanic will cost in Barcelona.

Passed by Grêmio, the Brazilian midfielder arrived in Barça in the summer of 2018 and quickly made his place among the most important parts of the team. For his part, Pjanic has established himself as a manager of Juve since his arrival in 2016. He won three Scudetti, two Italian cups and one Italian Super Cup with the Turin club.