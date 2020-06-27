Mohamed Salah is aiming for top scorer

Having won the title with his Liverpool team, Mohamed Salah now hopes to be the top scorer in the PL.

Mohamed Salah says he never doubted Liverpool would experience the opening of the Premier League during his time at the club. Now that it’s done, the Egyptian now looks to win a third title as the best director in the championship.

The arrival of a player who previously struggled to win English football at Chelsea proved to be a turning point for the Merseysiders. Jurgen Klopp acquired Salah for only € 40 million in the summer of 2017 when the latter had not succeeded with the Blues. This confidence has been rewarded with 92 goals in 145 performances. An exceptional performance that placed him ahead of Fernando Torres and Luis Suarez as the most prolific striker of the Reds.

Salah is now the winner of the Champions League and Premier League, while a PFA player of the year title and two top scorer distinctions have been added to his personal list. His goal now is to win another gold shoe in PL. With 17 achievements he can pay, he can legitimately hope to succeed with this venture.

“Winning the Premier League is incredible for the club and the city. I have now reached my biggest goal, what I have set for myself since I signed for Liverpool “, Salah first told beIN Sports and helped the Reds end 30 years of suffering. “When I focus on something I want to achieve, I always do it. If I am convinced that I can achieve something, thank God, I always do.”

“The first question I was asked when I came to Liverpool was if we could win the league and the Champions League. That’s why it’s fantastic to be able to win something that I promised to win. Obviously I want to win the Golden Shoe for the third time in a row, let’s see what happens. I focus on the matches and try to take advantage of my opportunities. Sometimes I’m unlucky but I never give up “, added Pharaoh.