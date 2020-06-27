Norwich – Manchester United (1-2 ap), MU qualifies for tweezers

Man United struggled to beat Norwich in the cup final. The Red Devils only forced the decision to overtime.

Manchester United secured their place in the last four of the FA Cup on Saturday. But it was difficult against the Canary Islands. Less frisky than the middle of the week against Sheffield United, they had to wait until the last minutes of overtime to secure qualifying. Defender Harry Maguire delivered his in the 118th minute by converting a serve from Frenchman Anthony Martial.

The Red Devil therefore had to draw on their reserves to secure victory. But they were disappointing and the difference could have been made earlier with a little more realism. At the end of the regulation period, Pogba especially missed to make his own second goal when he had just entered the game.

Norwich long believed that

The point was then a goal everywhere. Odion Ighalo had given his own advantage from a penalty point recovery, but the advantage did not last too long (51st). With a deflected strike, Todd Cantwell had revived the Canary Islands (75). A leveling that was not undeserved for the band at Farke, given the fighting spirit they have shown so far.

Norwich could believe in the feat, but not 10 to 11. And that’s the configuration that the locals found themselves in for the 89th minute. Swiss Timm Klose was given a direct red card for a violent tackle against an opponent. Unfortunately for Norwich, these quarterfinals marked the end of the replay format. The match lasted half an hour for the Canary Islands.

Manchester United therefore qualified for the semi-finals of the FA Cup. It is the 30th time in their history that the Red Devil has signed this achievement and also the third time in five years. They will know their opponent at the end of the weekend. Arsenal, Chelsea and Manchester City are all still in the race for this event.