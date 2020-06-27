Real Madrid – Zidane: “Ramos? I will retire before”

The Madrid technician is confident that his captain will continue his career for a long time, more than him as a coach.

Zinedine Zidane presented himself at a press conference on Saturday, facing the challenge of Espanyol Barcelona for the next Merengue match in La Liga this Sunday (22h).

He mentioned in particular the great form of his captain Sergio Ramos, in goal after the goal shooter against Sociedad then Majorca: “I’m not surprised at what Sergio does [Ramos], we are lucky to have such a player and I am confident that he will go all the way. In any case, I will not be a coach for 20 years, I take early retirement, because I am an atypical coach, anything can happen.

“Retirement? It will happen so, with me it will be so, I do not know when it will be, I said twenty years but I do not know how much it will be, I plan nothing, what I love and encourage Everyday. Until when? I don’t know, I’ve always been a football player in my head. “

“We have to think about playing”

Coach Merengue also provided an update on the title race his team delivers with Barça, who plays on the lawn in Celta Vigo this Saturday (5 pm). The two teams are tied for points seven days from the end of the season.

“We know where we are and the difficulties that exist but nothing changes, the important thing is the dynamics that you put in place every day, now it is good and we have to continue because there are teams that come back with difficulties and others a little better but we are all in the same boat.

“There are many games and fatigue, we have to recover well and think about the details, now we have a game and we have seven left, we need not think about anything but playing.”

Finally, the 1998 world champion mentioned the case of Kylian Mbappé, who is still mentioned on the Spanish capital’s side. “I have the chance to train at this club, I don’t like talking about luck because it’s not that, you have to believe in what you do and take advantage of what you have.

“Until when? It doesn’t matter to me, so when it comes to the players I can say I’m lucky to train best, that’s what happens when you train in the world’s best club, I enjoy matches but much more training, they are the best. “