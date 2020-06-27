Several English clubs on Todibo



The French defender of Schalke 04, Jean-Clair Todibo, has many requests from England.

After La Liga and the Bundesliga, Jean-Clair Todibo was able to explore another major European championship. The French defender has contact with several Premier League formations according to what El Mundo Deportivo reports.

Southampton, Everton and Watford are all said to be interested in the former Toulouse. The latter played his last match with Schalke 04 on Saturday, where he was on loan during the second part of the season.

Todibo’s record in Gelsenkirchen is 8 games played, of which 4 in a title player’s shoes. He collected a total of 363 minutes. This is almost five times more than with Barça during the first part of the season (77 minutes).

Todibo must logically return to FC Barcelona, ​​where he is under contract until 2023. The market value is estimated at EUR 9 million.