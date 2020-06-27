Suspected accused of murder and attempted murder

The suspect who killed three people in Reading on June 20 was indicted on Saturday for murder and attempted murder. He will be arraigned in a court in London on June 29.

This 25-year-old Libyan refugee, described by his family suffering from mental health problems after the war in Libya, was arrested a few minutes after he began attacking groups gathered in a park in this city of 200,000 residents.

Khairi Saadallah is scheduled to be held in a London court on June 29.

The reading attack left three people dead, including one American, and three injured, all of whom have since been released from the hospital. Police believe the attack is “terrorist by nature,” but believe the suspect was acting alone and not looking for anyone else.

With AFP