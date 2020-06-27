the social network is facing a boycott of some advertisers

While Coca-Cola, one of the most famous brands in the world, has announced that it will shut down all marketing on all social networks for at least 30 days, for “there is no room for racism” Facebook will ban more types of hate messages in ads.

Under pressure, Facebook took a turning point on Friday, June 26, on content moderation. The social network has announced that it will ban more types of hate messages in ads and plans to add warnings to problematic posts it posts online.

Mark Zuckerberg, the head of the global social network, has defended his priori more lax approach than Twitter or YouTube in months, especially against the speeches of politicians, in the name of freedom of speech. itself detailed the hardening of its position.

The platform will now remove ads claiming that people of a certain origin, ethnicity, nationality, gender or sexual orientation pose a threat to the safety or health of others.

Boycott

The move comes when Unilever, the food and cosmetics giant, has just stopped advertising on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram in the US, at least until the end of the year.

Coca-Cola, one of the most well-known brands in the world that spends huge sums on advertising, also announced Friday night that it turned off at least 30 days all marketing on all social networks and demanded that they show more “transparency and accountability” , especially regarding racism.

These important names are added to other advertisers, Verizon (telecom), Honda, Ben & Jerry’s (Glacier belonging to Unilever), Patagonia, North Face and REI (sports articles), who are participating in a Facebook boycott campaign.

It was launched by American civil society organizations, including the Anti-Defamation League (ADL) and the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP), who accuse the platform of tolerating groups that encourage hatred, racism or violence. Comedians and comedians Sacha Baron Cohen, very critical of the network, called on the Friday companies to “spend the most money on Facebook ads” to join the movement. He specifically cites Procter & Gamble, Walmart, Microsoft, Amazon, The New York Times …

warnings

The second action taken by the oblique manager directly concerns the incident that set fire to the powder at the end of May.

Unlike Twitter, Facebook refused to intervene on controversial messages from Donald Trump, one on postal voting (which he considered election fraud) and another on the demonstrations and riots that followed George’s death. Floyd, an African American who is choked by a Minneapolis white police officer.

Twitter, given that there was an incentive for hatred, had masked these last words from the US president and reduced their potential circulation while making them available for consultation.

Facebook is now moving away from its binary recall or laissez-faire policy, which is strongly criticized, including internally. The platform may soon add warnings to problematic publications, but submitted online in the name of their “interest in being known to the public”.

Next American election

The pressure for better regulation of platforms has increased since 2018, the year before the 2016 scandal was revealed, when major elections were directed by powerful campaigns to manipulate public opinion via social networks. Today, the strategy for the US presidential election in November crystallizes tensions.

“Brands have an obligation to help build a reliable and secure digital ecosystem (…). Much remains to be done, especially with regard to division and hate speech during this polarized election period in the United States.” , explained Unilever (Dove, Knorr …) to motivate his decision.

The election “already looked hot, and that was before I met the complicated complements of the pandemic and the protests for racial justice throughout the country,” noted Mark Zuckerberg in the preamble.

The founder of the Californian group has promised that his team will be mobilized to counteract any maneuvering attempt aimed at getting certain populations to vote. The content linked to the election can be accompanied by links to the latest information from the government, to ” make sure voters get the right information, especially about the health measures available.

“And we will ban publications that incorrectly claim that the Immigration Police (ICE) verifies identity documents at polling stations,” Zuckerberg said.

With AFP