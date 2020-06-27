VIDEO – RIbéry’s anthology goal with Fiorentina



Franck Ribéry scored an exceptional goal with Fiorentina this Sunday at the Lazio field.

[⚽ VIDÉO BUT] 🇮🇹

😍 What a buuuuuuuut by Franck Ribéry!

😱😱 On his left side, the former Bayern player makes a double contact and catches the entire defense for Lazio!

🚀 The Frenchman finishes the job of shooting at the Roman guardhttps://t.co/u0yaTFDNem – beIN SPORTS (@beinsports_FR) June 27, 2020

As a 37-year-old, Franck Ribéry has yet to lose any of his talent. And those who believed the opposite had to rethink their judgment this Sunday by watching the international tricolor register a goal for all the beauties during a relocation with their team of Fiorentina in Stadio Olimpico during a duel against Lazio.

In the 25th minute of this game and while the score was zero everywhere, the former Boulonnais took things in his hand after a pass received by the former Niçois Dalbert on the left. Two biancocelesti met him, and he erased them with a magnificent dribble. A double contact with which he has the secret. He then had the opportunity to strike, but eliminated a third opponent from a false strike before ending with a successful cross strike from the right.

This is undoubtedly his best goal since arriving in Italy. And perhaps one of the best in his career. It could also have been an extremely valuable achievement and synonymous with three points, but Lazio turned the tide during the second half thanks to Ciro Immobile and Luis Alberto.