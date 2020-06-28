Anne Hidalgo re-elected in Paris (estimates), RN takes Perpignan

More than three months after the first round, French voters were called on Sunday to go to the polls for the second round of municipal elections. Among the first known results: Prime Minister Édouard Philippe wins the election in Le Havre with 59% of the vote; Deputy RN Louis Aliot claims victory in Perpignan; the outgoing mayor of Pau, François Bayrou (MoDem), was re-elected (estimates); Martine Aubry is a little ahead of Lille by ecologist Stéphane Baly, according to three polling institutes; Anne Hidalgo is taken back to Paris with 50.2% of the votes (estimates).