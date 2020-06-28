Barça, Luis Suarez’s disappointment

Luis Suarez did not hide his disappointment after the draw of Barça in Vigo leaving a boulevard to Real Madrid.

Containing control on Saturday by Celta Vigo (2-2), FC Barcelona offers a great opportunity for Real Madrid to widen the gap at the top of the rankings this Sunday.

Celta Vigo-Barcelona (2-2), Barça marks time in the title race

Luis Suarez was inevitably very disappointed at the end of the meeting, he who had made a double.

“It was an important match to aim for the title. We had a good first half with a lot of chances but the second half was different with Celta deciding to suffer less. The feeling is bitter, mixed with sadness and frustration because we lost 2 points,” he said. Uruguayan after the match at a press conference.

“I am happy to help the team with these two goals, but I am particularly angry that it is necessary to correct some things. It was a complicated journey that will be next in Villarreal. And in the middle of the week we will have Atletico,” added SUAREZ.