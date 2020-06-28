big win for Anne Hidalgo in Paris

Anne Hidalgo offers herself a new mandate: with her resolute green campaign, outgoing mayor PS wins largely in Paris on Sunday, according to first estimates, against a right that has held its positions and a presidential majority that has completely collapsed.

Mayor Anne Hidalgo won municipal elections in Paris on Sunday, June 28, receiving between 49.3 and 50.2% of the vote in the second round, according to three choices. The candidate PS, allied with EELV, preceded the candidate LR Rachida Dati (between 31.7 and 32.7%) and that of LREM, Agnès Buzyn (between 13.7 and 16% of the votes), according to Harris Interactive, Ipsos -Sopra Steria and Elabe Berger-Levrault.

Anne Hidalgo would thus gather a hundred seats for her Paris en Commun coalition, against fifty for the LR court and from 6 to 12 only for the presidential majority. As in the rest of the country, the vote was marked by a very strong abstention.

“You have chosen hope, you have chosen to gather,” launched on Sunday evening the mayor PS in Paris after her re-election, from the front yard to the Hôtel de Ville. “You have chosen a Paris that breathes, a Paris that is nicer to live in, a more united city that leaves no one on the road (…). This victory is meaningful because it is collective.”

Triumph of a much-disputed city official during his term

PS retains the capital after 19 years of reign – 13 years in the service of Bertrand Delanoë since six for the outgoing mayor, his heirs and former first vice chairman. Anne Hidalgo’s strategy paid off: by approving a resolute ecological program, the outgoing mayor included her EELV partner in the first round and then received her support.

It is a triumph for a municipal council that was widely questioned during its mandate, criticized for the pedestrianization of the Seine quays, the brutal stoppage of the auto-sharing service Autolib, the failure of the new version of Vélib ‘or the break in justice of a City advertising market with JCDecaux.

The first round of March 15 had already given a clear advantage to the socialist mayor, who came in a large part (29.3%) ahead of Rachida Dati (22.7%) and Agnès Buzyn (17.3%). Since then, the ranking has remained unchanged in all opinion polls conducted in the interval.

Kalamitous campaign for LREM, weak voting reserve for LREM

For La République en Marche (LREM), the defeat ends a disastrous campaign in which the insults have been multiplied: Cédric Villani’s dissent, the explosion in the escape of the Benjamin Griveaux campaign after the spread of intimate videos, since the misunderstanding and doubt of his replacement, the former Minister of Health Agnès , was weakened by his explosive comments about the “masquerade” in the first round, in light of the Covid-19 epidemic.

On the Republican side, Rachida Dati, re-elected in the first round of VIIe the district, has succeeded in mobilizing its constituents on the ground, with an energetic campaign, focused on fundamental rights, in the former fortress Jacques Chirac then Jean Tiberi. But there will be no voting reserve throughout this never-before-seen campaign, badly hit by Covid-19.

Confident in her strength, Anne Hidalgo therefore advanced as the big favorite in this second round, without excitement. As a symbol, she had already mentioned during the week the measures for her next mandate, including the sustainability of the cycle paths established during the closure or pedestrianization of the surroundings of the Saint-Martin Canal.

The “Paris en Commun” campaign platform will become a “long-term political structure” and its current president, Jean-Louis Missika, calls for the creation of a “federation” with citizen lists that can win in several large cities. In particular, the mission to “prepare for the next election deadlines”.

With AFP