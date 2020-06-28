curator Duda against Liberal Trzaskowski in the second round

According to the results of a poll conducted on Sunday at the elections in the first round of the presidential election, Poland will face, in the second round, the outgoing President Andrzej Duda and his liberal rival, Rafal Trzaskowski.

There is no doubt anymore: there will be a second round of the Polish presidential election. According to the results of a poll conducted during the first round on Sunday, June 28, outgoing president, Conservative Andrzej Duda, will face his Liberal rival Rafal Trzaskowski on July 12.

Andrzej Duda received support from 41.8% of Poles, while the mayor of Warsaw received support from 30.4% of voters, according to this survey conducted by the Ipsoset Institute published by the major Polish TV channels, after election stations closed. The final results from the first round will be known later this week.

The re-election of the outgoing president, an ally of the government, is crucial to the conservative Nationalist ruling Law and Justice Party (PiS) playing the future of its reforms, including controversial justice.

The president, who will face the Liberal mayor of Warsaw, Rafal Trzaskowski, in the second round, has the power to veto laws.

Rafal Trzaskowski, head of the Civic Platform, has promised to put a stop to reforms that he believes undermine democracy.

With AFP and Reuters