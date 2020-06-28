Espanyol – Real Madrid (0-1), Benzema still inspires Real

Thanks to a majestic crowds from Benzema, converted by Casemiro, Real Espanyol dominated and took 2 points ahead of Barça.

The good series of Real Madrid in the Spanish Championship continues. The Merengues followed another success this Sunday by beating Espanyol on their land. It was not easy in front of the Catalan red lantern, but the essentials were done. And for that they can once again thank Karim Benzema. The French striker did not score, but he delivered a fantastic pass that made the difference.

Just before halftime, and when the score was zero everywhere, Benzema unlocked the section of an exceptional heel. Back to goal and without seeing his teammate Casemiro, he put the ball in the perfect place for the Brazilian to calm close. The leather is even passed between the legs of an opponent. A genius of genius that only he was capable of. And that confirms his beautiful momentum, since he has been in the form of Merengues since the resumption of the championship.

Before the score was opened, Real had been quite discreet at the forefront. There was indeed a try by Eden Hazard in the 44th minute, rejected by the last opposing bulbark, but it was really the only time the Madrilenians threatened La Liga’s second weakest defense.

Real Madrid succeeded well

Returning from the locker room, Real was not much more dangerous. Apart from a Benzema test (51st), there were no warnings about Catalan targets. But without winding down and protecting, the Zidane team was able to close the lock behind and preserve these three valuable points until the end. It is also what characterizes fantastic teams.

By winning, Merengue is now two points ahead of Barça, who raced Saturday against Celta Vigo (2-2). The title of champion reaches out to KB9 and his teammates. But will chased status succeed better than their rivals? There is no certainty about this.