EXCLUDED – Evian Olympics practice, Amine Gouiri finally absent



INFO OBJECTIVES – Announced the trip to Evian by the Olympics this Sunday, Amine Gouiri, in the beginning, is finally not present with the rest of the group.

Amine Gouiri does not travel to Evian

This Sunday Olympique Lyonnais announced via an official press release that a group of 33 players had gone to a one-week internship in Evian-les-Bains.

But according to our information it is not 33 but 32 players who were on the trip. And for good reason, which was announced in the list of Olympic players, striker Amine Gouiri, trained at the club, did not make the trip with the rest of the group this Sunday afternoon.

Information confirming the fact that the French are on the way to cooperate with OGC Nice, which has been announced by several sources.

As a reminder, the course organized by the Olympics will allow Rudi Garcia’s men to perfect their physical condition, while the final of the Coupe de la Ligue against Paris Saint-Germain is scheduled for July 31 at the Stade de France, in Saint-Denis.