“Havertz doesn’t like too much about a summer departure”

German midfielder Kai Havertz has been announced at several clubs this summer, but his coach at Leverkusen sees him stay.

Kai Havertz “Don’t think too much” to a summer transfer despite rumors of a departure to Chelsea being intensified. This is what Peter Bosz, the Bayer Leverkusen coach, believes.

Havertz is currently enjoying his best individual season at BayArena, after scoring 16 goals while delivering nine assists in 42 appearances in all competitions. The 21-year-old would have been guarded by a long list of potential courts before the summer transfer window, including Bayern Munich, Real Madrid, Juventus and Manchester United. Chelsea have also been cited as a challenger to the German international after recruiting compatriot Timo Werner from RB Leipzig for € 60 million earlier this month.

Havertz still has a two-year contract with Leverkusen, and the club’s sports director, Rudi Voller, has expressed hope that the team star will honor this lease. Bosz is therefore also confident about the midfielder’s future, as he told reporters after seeing his team win their last Bundesliga match in the 2019-2020 season against Mainz on Saturday. “I don’t think he thinks so much about a (possible) transition. Neither do we. I really don’t think this will be his last match for the club,” said Leverkusen coach.

Dutch technicians are optimistic, but still recognize that everything is possible : “He is still under contract with us and I have to assume he will be with us next season as well. This will include the German Cup final next month and the next Europa League match against Rangers in August. Of course, all this conditional on nothing happening before. “