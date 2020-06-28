Icelandic President Gudni Johannesson was re-elected with more than 92% of the vote

Icelandic President Gudni Johannesson was triumphantly elected with more than 92% of the vote, according to the final results of the presidential election.

As predicted by the polls and according to the final results published on Sunday, Gudni Johannesson won and won 92.2% of the 168,821 votes, compared to 7.8% for her populist right-wing opponent Gudmundur Franklin Jonsson. the second highest point in a presidential election in Iceland. However, the currency was down to 66.9% compared to 75.7% in 2016 during the first election of Johannesson and 69.3% in 2012.

With this academic, 52-year-old history professor with no political label, the volcanic island of 365,000 residents made the choice of continuity, twelve years after the bankrupt spectacular bankruptcy in 2008, and the beginning of a new economic crisis worldwide due to the corona virus.

“I’m honored and proud,” he said on the sidelines of his election night at the Grand Hotel in Reykjavik. “To me, the result of this election is proof that my citizens endorsed my view of this office. And gave me a mandate to continue to exercise my role in the same way as in the last four years,” he said. he commented.

Gudmundur Jonsson quickly acknowledged his defeat. “I send my congratulations to Gudni and his family,” he said, acknowledging that he never really thought he would score in double digits. 252,217 voters were invited to go to the polling stations.

A protocol role

In the Nordic island parliamentary system, the head of state has an essentially ceremonial role. It has only one real power, and it is important: a constitutional right to block the passing of a law and hand it over to a referendum.

It was in the wake of the 2008 financial crisis that this form of presidential science had been used for the first time. Conservative President Olafur Grimsson had launched two referendums, in 2010 and 2011, on an agreement to compensate foreign customers damaged by the bankruptcy of their bank, Icesave.

After Serbia last Sunday, and before Poland and France this Sunday, Iceland was the second country to hold a choice since the beginning of containment measures in Europe, apart from precautionary measures (distance of two meters and gels (hydro-alcohols in offices), the epidemic, virtually eradicated) for weeks on the Nordic island, had no impact.

Johannesson, the youngest president elected since independence in 1944, has enjoyed a strong popularity since taking office in 2016. Unlike his predecessor Grimsson, who did not hesitate to engage in party controversy, Gudni Johannesson insisted on consensus during his lease at the presidential residence in Bessastadir.

His only rival struggled to unite with his polemical side. This 56-year-old ex-broker on Wall Street, who managed a hotel in Denmark from Iceland, entered politics in 2010 by creating the right-wing populist party Haegri Graenir.

In a country where most of the power rests on the government and the current left-wing minister, Katrin Jakobsdottir, opponent Jonsson wanted to make the presidential function more active, for example by using the referendum more.

Without much effort, the Icelandic president can claim a special place in the history of equality. In 1980, it led to the election of the first female chief ofÉstate in the world, in person like Vigdis Finnbogadottir, 90 years old today.

