Marotta confirms Inter’s interest in Achraf Hakimi

Inter Milan manager Beppe Marotta has confirmed that his club is in talks to recruit Achraf Hakimi.

There is no smoke without fire. Inter Milan has their eye on the Moroccan international Achraf Hakimi. The latter should return to Madrid soon after two seasons on loan to Borussia, and the Lombarders hope to be able to recruit him at that time to make him the new right-back in the Antonio Conte team.

It was Giuseppe Marotta, chief of nerazzurro, who confirmed this information. It was this Sunday on the sidelines for the Serie A match against Parma. “We are in advanced negotiations. Ausilio (leader of Inter) is very good. It’s a job he’s done for the past two months. Now we have to do the deal. Tomorrow will be a very important day, I am optimistic.

According to several concordant sources, the agreement between the two clubs can be concluded for an amount of EUR 40 million. An amount that Borussia would have said it could not pay.

Discussions between Real and Inter should be facilitated by the fact that the Merengues do not rely too much on this element. Zinedine Zidane has already stated clearly that he could not guarantee Hakimi a starting position, although he was “satisfied” with his progress in Germany.