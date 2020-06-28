Parma – Inter (1-2), Inter is far from over



Inter led until 10 minutes into the game, Inter managed to beat everything at the end of the match and return to the Serie A victory.

After the frustrating draw against Sassuolo (3-3) last Sunday, Inter started in Serie A this Sunday. Conte’s team went on to win in Parma when they had to run behind the score for more than an hour of the game. A dazzling awakening towards the end saved them.

The interior training took a goal of a quarter of an hour from Gervinho’s side and it has not long been a retort. Former striker Lille and Le Mans made the difference thanks to a remarkable individual performance. After inheriting leather on the finish line, he opened the corner on a beautiful hook before shooting Samir Handanovic. A goal that therefore perfectly launched the Emilia-Romagna team.

Inter without reaction

There was still 75 minutes to play, but the guests were shy at first. It was not until the 54th that we saw an attempt to equalize from Lautaro Martinez. The pressure on opposing goals increased with the incorporation of new substitutes. Alexis Sanchez led the revival of her family in the 1980s, with a full-shoulder shot fired at extremists. And then, by not pushing, the interiors came to an end. On the 84th Stefan De Vrij successfully took over a corner. A first goal followed by a second three minutes later. Alessandro Bastoni converted a service from Victor Moses to the 87th to capture the victory.

With this success, Inter consolidates its 3rd place and returns to eight points from Juventus. Although difficult to get, Scudetto is still available as there are still ten full days left.