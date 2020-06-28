Poles called to the polls to elect their president in an investigation delayed by the pandemic

Concerned about the future of democracy and the economic crisis linked to the pandemic, the Poles vote Sunday in the first round of a tough presidential election. Outgoing President Andrzej Duda, 48, is running for his second term in this key vote for his conservative nationalist government.

The first round of the Polish presidential election will take place on Sunday, June 28, two months after the date originally planned. The vote opposes eleven candidates, but it is the duel between outgoing President Andrzej Duda and Warsaw Mayor Rafal Trzaskowski that concentrates Warning.

Andrzej Duda, 48, is running for his second term in a key vote for his conservative nationalist government, with ten other candidates seeking to replace him, but polls show that Warsaw Liberal Mayor Rafal Trzaskowski is essentially the Opposition Party Civic Platform (PO) to be its rival in the second round, July 12.

Vote marked by the Covid-19 crisis

The victory of Trzaskowski, also 48, would be a serious blow to the government of the Law and Justice Party (PiS), which was behind a series of controversial reforms, especially in the area of ​​justice. these changes were necessary to eliminate corruption among judges.

But European partners have criticized these reforms by the Polish populist government, claiming that they endure democracy, barely three decades after the fall of communism. But US President Donald Trump, who sees the administration of PiS as a key European ally, gave his blessing to Duda this week.

The Polish head of state’s visit to the White House was the first of a foreign leader in the United States since the pandemic began, just four days before Election Day.

The election was strongly influenced by the krona virus crisis, which forced the authorities to postpone it from May to June. A new hybrid postal and conventional voting system has also been introduced to prevent new infections. Official data indicate more than 33,000 cases of pollution and more than 1,400 deaths, but the Health Minister admitted that there may be up to 1.6 million undetected cases in Poland, a country of 38 million people.

AndrzejDuda promised the Poles to defend a whole series of social benefits launched by the ruling party, including family allowances and upgraded pensions. Poles are also afraid of a first recession since the end of communism, caused by the Covid-19 pandemic.

President Sortanta played the card for anti-gay rhetoric to seduce right-wing voters, analysts said. By campaigning under the slogan “We’ve Got Enough”, the outgoing president’s rival, Rafal Trzaskowski, the main rival, for his part, has promised to repair relations with Brussels.

Since taking power in 2015, Duda and PiS have turned Polish politics up and down by pushing tensions with the EU. The polling stations will be open from 07:00 to 21:00 (17:00 – 19:00 GMT).

With AFP