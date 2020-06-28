Protest in Hong Kong before the vote on national security legislation

Chinese Communist Party legislators will meet from Sunday to support the controversial national security legislation pertaining to Hong Kong. About fifty people were arrested during a demonstration of resistance to this text, which its opponents consider to be freedom.

Hundreds of Hong Kong residents marched quietly through the city’s streets on Sunday, June 28, to protest the controversial National Security Act. Hong Kong police have arrested 53 people, while on mainland China national lawmakers are once again studying this text, which is accused of targeting the opposition in autonomous territory.

Beijing and Hong Kong executives declare that such legislation is necessary to restore stability in the former British colony, which returned to China in 1997 and was shaken last year by monstrous demonstrations against the central power.

For critics of the law, including the Democratic opposition from Hong Kong, the United States, the G7 countries and the European Union, the text risks undermining the autonomy and freedom of territory.

Great autonomy for the territory

The Legislative Assembly of the Standing Committee of the National Parliament, a body comprised by the Chinese Communist Party (CCP), is expected to last for three days. A vote is expected a priori Monday or Tuesday. No new details were given about the content of the text.

The law is aimed at separatism, terrorism, subversion and cooperation with foreigners and a “national security body” under the central government should be set up in Hong Kong, the China News Agency reported in June.

Since the surrender, the territory has enjoyed great autonomy from China. People from Hong Kong, for example, enjoy freedom of speech and independent justice.

Article 23 of the “Constitution”, which has served as the Hong Kong Mini Constitution since 1997, provides that the region will adopt a law that prohibits “treason, isolation, sedition (and) subversion”.

The Legislative Council (LegCo, Hong Kong Parliament) had already attempted to enact such legislation in 2003, but had given up on demonstrations in the city’s streets.

