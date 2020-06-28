Stars help the EU raise funds to find Covid-19 vaccine

Coldplay, Miley Cyrus, Jennifer Hudson and Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson came to the aid of President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen in the collection of funds to develop a vaccine against Covid-19.

A virtual event brought together international music, film, sports and fashion stars such as Coldplay and Miley Cyrus on Saturday, June 27, to help the EU raise funds to develop a vaccine against Covid-19 and make it available to the poorest people on the planet.

The European Commission has sponsored, in collaboration with the headquarters organization in the United States CITIZEN OF THE wORLD, this virtual event designed to generate financial contributions. In total, according to the EU, 40 governments helped with the preparation.

Already € 16 billion is raised

The European Commission President, Ursula von der Leyen, inaugurated it by announcing that she had received EUR 6.15 billion on Saturday, including EUR 4.9 billion from the European Investment Bank, in cooperation with the Commission. Earlier, on May 4, during a first summit organized to raise money, the EU, governments and wealthy philanthropists had pledged to pay around € 10 billion. This makes it almost € 16 billion in total.

“We will not end this pandemic until it is everywhere,” Ursula von der Leyen said at the opening of this virtual event. “And that means everyone in the world has access to tests, treatments and vaccines no matter where she lives, where she comes from and what she looks like,” she said.

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, a former professional wrestler-turned-actor, hosted a concert on the Internet on Saturday. Salma Hayek, Charlize Theron, Forest Whitaker and Angelique Kidjo also participated, philanthropist Melinda Gates and Director-General of the World Health Organization (WHO) Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus are also involved.

With AFP