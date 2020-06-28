Xavi decided to train Barça one day

Former Blaugrana midfielder Xavi has just announced his willingness to take over his old club.

A few months ago, Xavi turned his back on FC Barcelona. Nou Camp’s former idol had determined that the conditions had not yet been met for this marriage. So he stayed in his Qatari Al-Sadd club and left Quique Setién to take the job he was promised. Since then, however, his thinking has evolved. Now he says he is ready for this big challenge.

In an interview with Sport, Xavi said so “His biggest dream” was to train the Catalan team. He doesn’t know when he can do it, but he thinks starting with the club’s future president in 2021 would be an ideal opportunity. “Educating Barça after the election would be a perfect scenario and I will not eliminate this option. My technical staff prepares a lot to train Barça “, he thundered.

Xavi wants to “build from the ground up”

What the 2010 world champion wants is to be part of a project from the beginning, not land in the middle of an exercise and with the label as a savior. “I want to be there at a time when I can start from the beginning. I’ve said it many times: I wish I could make a football decision in Barcelona “, he said.

In football and in many other fields it is often said that the train only passes once. Xavi is still hopeful that this maxim will be contradicted and that Blaugrana officials will use their services again in the future. “Barça asked me to join them in January, I said that the timing and conditions were not perfect. I hope I get the opportunity again (to train them).”