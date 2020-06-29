Apostolos Tzitzicostas: “Tourism must leave with respect for health rules”

Our guest is Apostolos Tzitzicostas, chair of the European Committee of the Regions, which is the voice of the regions and cities. It welcomes EU support in the field of health care.

“Our proposals have been adopted by the European Commission to help regions, cities but also citizens, hospitals,” says Apostolos Tzitzicostas. According to him, the recovery plan of € 750 billion will be adopted by the European Council in mid-July and it should focus on the actions of the environmental and digital revolution.

Finally, when it comes to tourism, which is very important for his country, especially Greece, he considers that the priority is, of course, the health of citizens, but that tourism must be resumed in accordance with the health guidelines. He also stressed that “the Greek government has handled the Covid-19 crisis well and there have been very few deaths” in the country.