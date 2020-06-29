AS Monaco demands Mario Gotze



After Nice, another French club would have positioned itself for the recruitment of German international Mario Gotze.

Definitely, Mario Gotze is popular in southern France. Some time ago a possible future recruitment from Nice was announced, the current ex-player of Borussia Dortmund would also be interested in AS Monaco. This reveals the website of the German daily newspaper Bild.

Gotze is free from any commitment. He therefore does not count any money for his future buyers. An interesting profile for ASM, especially during this period of financial crisis due to Covid-19.

On this issue, Monaco will still face significant competition. Even though it comes out of a complicated season, the 28-year-old attacking midfielder is still popular. In Italy, AC Milan and AS Rome would have it in place, while in England it is Everton by Carlo Ancelotti who looks at him from a distance.

If he joins the Principality, Gotze will not be the first German world champion to play there. Before him, Jurgen Klinsmann made a very remarkable passage to the club in the mid-90s. A certain Oliver Bierhoff also developed on the mountain.