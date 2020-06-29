“Bale caught by Zidane and Real Madrid”



David Bentley, the former Tottenham player, is saddened by what his former teammate Gareth Bale has endured for years.

Gareth Bale Was “captured” of Zinedine Zidane and Real Madrid, says David Bentley, the former English international who rubbed Welshman with the Spurs. For him can the talented left-hander “do everything” and therefore deserves greater respect.

After a big-shot transfer in 2013, Bale had started perfectly for the Merengues and made crucial goals in the Copa del Rey and Champions League triumphs. Bale has won a La Liga title and three other European crowns since then, surpassing the 100 goals for Blancos. But his adventure at the Santiago Bernabeu gradually became a nightmare.

Physical problems have never really spared him and the 30-year-old has become an easy target for a demanding portion of fans who are never afraid of scapegoating players they suspect underperform. The Madrid manager, Zidane, also seems to have subscribed to this way of thinking, French have often omitted Bale in his starting lineup, or even in his group.

This has given rise to inevitable transfer rumors, but Bentley believes that a man he saw making a meteoric ascent to Tottenham is being treated unfairly by those who are unwilling to acknowledge his true value. The former track swing told 888sport: “Gareth Bale. He could do anything. At that time, many of us were talented young footballers. We had qualities. It wasn’t until I looked back that I saw that we were a very good team. Football We won nothing but we should have done it with [Luka] Modric as well [Rafael] van der Vaart too [Jermain] Defoe, but Gareth Bale could do anything. “

“His tackles were better, continued the former English international. His free kick was better. He could shoot longer than anyone else and run faster and harder. He could jump and go up for a head. Completely versatile. I just can’t believe what happens to him at Real Madrid. I think Zidane is not happy that Gareth scored a better goal than he did. It sounds like a personal matter. “

Bentley concluded by saying that his ex-teammate was a victim of his reserved nature: “The thing is that Bale is not arrogant. He is calm. He will eat his dinner and say a little, so they may think he is arrogant and just wants to play golf and not hang out, but he just wants to continue doing what he does. It annoys me because I have always followed him. I always look at him at Real Madrid to see how he does it. Boy, yes, he is a man now and he has had such a successful journey. He is so successful, but he was caught. “