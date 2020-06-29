“Black Lives Matter”: what repercussions on the African continent?

Africa would be the “planetary change laboratory”. This is the dissertation from our guest, Achille Mbembe, philosopher, post-colonial theorist, author of several works, professor of history and political science at the University of Witwatersrand, South Africa. He shares his vision of the global protest movement for racism since George Floyd’s death in the United States, as well as his perspective on the coronavirus crisis.

In summary: the issue of food self-sufficiency. While the Covid-19 pandemic has highlighted the continent’s dependence on imports, the Democratic Republic of Congo wants to harness its agricultural potential and make it a growth spree. The country is currently the second most affected by food insecurity in the world. If he has 80 million hectares of arable land, only 10% is grown.

Finally, direction Madagascar to discover the movie “Haingosoa”, named after her heroine. A mother-in-law who leaves to make some money in the capital to raise her child. She sets her talents as dancers and traditional musicians to change her future. A feature film on the border between documentary and fiction, filmed with great sweetness.