Israel: Against the official annexation of the Jordan Valley?

By
hanad
-


July 1 marks a turning point in the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, as Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu must announce his strategy for implementing the Trump administration’s Middle East plan from that date. Israeli annexation of Jewish settlements and Jordan Valley. A project that faces internal and external pressure, from a part of the political class, as from the international community. The annexation plan also raises the question of the future of millions of Palestinians in the region.

