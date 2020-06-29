Israel’s annexation of Palestinian territories is “illegal,” the UN insists

Michelle Bachelet, UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, condemned the illegality of the Israeli plan to annex the West Bank on Monday.

“Attachment is illegal. Full stop,” Michelle Bachelet, United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights, said Monday, June 29, about the Israeli plan to annex the West Bank.

“I urge Israel to listen to its own former senior officials and generals, as well as the many voices around the world and warn it not to continue on this dangerous path,” she added. “All annexes. Whether it’s 30% of the West Bank or 5%” it’s “illegal”,

Noting that “the shock waves of the annexation will last for decades and will be extremely detrimental to Israel as well as to the Palestinians”, the United Nations high official stresses that there is still time to reverse this decision. “

As of Wednesday, the date set by the Hebrew State for the start of the annexation, the country must define its strategy for implementing the US plan.

On January 28, President Donald Trump, along with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, revealed his plan to resolve the Israeli-Palestinian conflict based on the situation on the ground and not, as has been the case so far. now international law and UN resolutions.

The plan calls for the creation of a Palestinian state in a small and fragmented territory, and Israel annexes settlements and the Jordan Valley on the occupied West Bank.

“The exact consequences of the annexation cannot be predicted, but they can be disastrous for the Palestinians, for Israel and for the region as a whole,” said Michelle Bachelet, stressing that the UN Secretary-General had called on the Israeli government to abandon its plans.

The annexation “will seriously damage the prospects of a two-state solution, reduce the possibility of resuming negotiations and defending the serious human rights violations and international humanitarian law that we are witnessing today,” he said. she continued.

The text underlines that if there is annexation, “the colonies – which are already an obvious violation of international law – will almost certainly be expanded, increasing the friction that exists between the two communities”.

He also notes that Palestinians will be under greater pressure to leave the enclosed area, and that entire communities will be at high risk of forced transfer. In the case of Palestinians living outside the connected area, according to the UN, they risk being deprived of access to their natural resources.

The Office of the High Commissioner stresses that the restrictions on the right to free movement will increase as sharply as “the center of the Palestinian population” becomes “enclave”.

The UN also fears that humanitarian access may be hampered and worries about the Palestinians’ difficult access to agricultural land and services, such as education and health.

With AFP