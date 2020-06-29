Lille – Osimhen wins the Marc-Vivien Foé award

The Lille striker won the award, which rewards the best African player in Ligue 1. He succeeds a former Mastiff, Nicolas Pépé.

The Marc-Vivien Foé Prize, named after the Cameroonian international tragically deceased in 2003, was awarded by RFI to Nigerian striker LOSC, Victor Osimhen.

Arrived last summer from Charleroi to succeed Rafael Leao at the head of the Dogue’s attack, Osimhen immediately established himself as one of the best scorers in the championship (13 performances).

Our attacker @ victorosimhen9 wins it #PrixMarcVivienFoe 2020 awarded by @RFI and reward the best African player in Ligue 1!

He also succeeds another Northern player, as the 2018-2019 winner is none other than Nicolas Pépé, who has since left for Arsenal.

In the stand, Osimhen is ahead of Monegasque Islam Slimani, who also regularly decides on Rock and Rhym’s defender Yunis Abdelhamid, head of the best defense in Ligue 1.