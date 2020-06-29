Liverpool – Klopp urges fans to celebrate the title responsibly

Some of the Red Supporters gathered in town after the club’s first Premier League title in 30 years.

Jurgen Klopp urged Liverpool fans to celebrate the club’s Premier League victory in a responsible manner and condemned the mass crowds in the city last Friday.

In an open letter to the Liverpool Echo magazine, the Reds boss stressed that it was important for supporters to “stay home as much as possible” and promised that they could “paint the city red” when the right time has come and the threat of coronavirus has disappeared .

Klopp said he was horrified to see thousands of residents rally after their first championship since 1990 was confirmed by Manchester City’s defeat to Chelsea on Thursday night. Fans gathered outside Anfield in steps, but it was Friday night at Pier Head that Klopp specifically mentioned.

He wrote : “I love your passion, your songs, your refusal to accept defeat, your commitment, your understanding of the game and your belief in what we do.

“Even if you can’t join our games right now, I like that you made sure you were with us by making Kop look like Kop, even though he can’t look like it. I can not to say how much the players and I liked it and I have no doubt that this is one of the reasons why our performance against Crystal Palace was so good.

“What I didn’t like – and I have to say – was the scenes at Pier Head on Friday. I’m a human being and your passion is mine too, but for the moment, the most important thing is that we don’t have such public gatherings.

“We owe the most vulnerable in our community, the health workers who have given so much and who we have applauded, as well as the police and local authorities who help us as a club not to do this.

“Please – celebrate – but celebrate safely and in a private environment so that we do not run the risk of spreading this terrible disease to our society.”

The Pier Head collection was condemned by the City Council and Merseyside Police, who confirmed that two men had been arrested, one for suspected assault and the other for suspected arson after Fireworks hit the city’s iconic Royal Liver Buildings and caused at least £ 10,000 damage.

Klopp added: “If things were different, I would love something more than partying together, having a parade that would be even bigger than the one that followed our Champions League victory last year, so we may all share this special moment, but it is simply not possible.

“We have all done so much to fight Covid-19 and this effort cannot be wasted. We owe it to ourselves and others to do what is right and right now it means being together and being there for others by be separated.

“When the time is right, we will celebrate it. We will take advantage of this moment and paint the city red. But for the moment, stay at home as much as possible. It is not time to be in large numbers downtown or go near the football pitches.

“At the beginning of this crisis, I said that we did not want to play in an empty stadium but that if it only allows one person to be healthy we would undoubtedly do so and nothing has changed to make me change my mind.

“I already knew and loved the German word solidarity before coming to Liverpool and now I have learned that the English word is solidarity because I have heard what is used by our supporters in recent months.

“To me, this is the word that more than anyone else best summarizes what the people of Liverpool are. That’s why they came together to do PPE, this is why they delivered packages of food and medicine to people when they needed it most and That is why they gather in so many different ways at such a difficult time.

“If we can continue to gather by being separated, we hope to play an important role in the fight against this disease. I know that we can do that because I have experienced the difference that can be made and that the actors and myself were favored by the.

“I hope that in a few months, or longer if needed, I will be able to write a new letter to Echo of Liverpool and thank you for putting our people’s health above all else. Nothing would make me more proud.”