Manchester City also on Jack Grealish

After City, United would have positioned themselves to grab Aston Villa’s brilliant midfielder Jack Grealish.

Manchester United is no longer the only major English club targeting Jack Grealish. This would also be the case for the neighboring club in City, according to The Telegraph on Monday.

Eastland is thinking of Grealish to offset Leroy Sané’s highly likely departure. The German international is expected to strengthen Bayern Munich’s rank this summer.

Grealish, 24, still has a contract until 2023 with Villans. The Birmingham club hopes to recover at least € 80 million for its services.

This season Grealish has scored 7 goals in 26 Premier League matches. Its brilliant performance does not prevent Villa from appearing in a relegated position six days before the end.