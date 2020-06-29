Manchester United – Midfielder Angel Gomes at the beginning



The young player’s contract expires at the end of June and no extension agreement has been reached with the club.

Ole Gunnar Solskjær expects Angel Gomes to leave Manchester United on June 30 after not signing a new contract with the midfielder. The young man was offered a new contract, but Gomes and his representatives did not reach an agreement and the 19-year-old must leave the club for free.

Solskjær said last week that he hoped conditions could agree to keep the midfielder at the club, but the United manager had changed his mind before the team’s trip to Brighton in the Premier League.

Asked if Gomes would stay at the club, Solskjær replied: “I have no news, nothing, so it does not seem like it. I did not hear from them last night (Sunday) or this morning, it seems that they have not failed to agree to it, so the answer is probably short. “

Gomes debuted with José Mourinho in the final match of the 2016-2017 season against Crystal Palace and has always been part of the first team since then. But with contract negotiations stalled, he has struggled to find playing time this season, making only three games in the Europa League and not being called into the group since resumption.

United allegedly offered Gomes, who has been training at the club since the age of six, a contract of about £ 30,000 a week, but he was worried about playing time and other clubs have come forward. interest.

United will travel to Brighton on Tuesday night for their third league match since resumption. Although Graham Potter’s team is still threatened with relegation, Solskjaer expects a tough test but believes it would not benefit United to have any supporters.

“It’s a good team that plays football and makes your life difficult. Of course, they (the fans) count and influence matches and football”, said the Norwegian.

“Coming out of this prison period is going to be great, but for the moment we have to deal with the situation as it is, and as an external team it sometimes helps, but when you’re in poor condition, the fan pressure can reach you and give you a extra advantage. “