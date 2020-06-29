Mercato – Mayoro N’Doye signs for Red Star (N1)



The Red Star signed midfielder Mayoro N’Doye (28), who played at Gazélec Ajaccio, on Monday.

The Red Star continues its transfer window. According to information from Goal, The National 1 club had midfielder Mayoro N’Doye sign on Monday. Passed by Generation Foot, Metz, Strasbourg and Tours, the 28-year-old Senegalese has played at Gazélec Ajaccio for two seasons.