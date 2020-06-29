OFFICIAL – Buffon and Chiellini extend Juventus by one year



Juventus Turin has announced the contract extensions of Gianluigi Buffon and Giorgio Chiellini.

Gianluigi Buffon and Giorgio Chiellini will remain at Juventus in Turin. The Piedmont club has chosen to extend these two frames for an extra season. Good news for those who are interested and the old lady’s typhoid.

Between them, Buffon and Chiellini compiled 1274 performances during the bianconera tunic. If they also cumulate 77 years, they should still be a big contribution to the Old Lady.

These extensions come a few months after Leonardo Bonucci and Wojciech Szczesny. The direction of the champions in Italy has therefore almost secured the entire back in less than a year.

As a reminder, Buffon returned to Juve last summer after spending a season on PSG’s side. He is no longer a regular member, but he is still a very important element in the dressing room. The 2006 World Champion currently sees his 10th title of Italian champion. That would be a record.