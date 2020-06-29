PSG holds Thiago Silva until the end of the season



PSG has chosen to retain their captain until the end of the season. The same goes for Rico and Choupo-Moting.

No, PSG will not resign with all its players at the end of the June contract. After releasing Edinson Cavani and Thomas Meunier, Ile-de-France officials have chosen to extend the trio Thiago Silva, Eric Choupo-Moting and Sergio Rico for a period of two months.

Thanks to this initiative, Parisians secure the services of these various elements for the final round of the Champions League, which will be played in August in Lisbon. Extended players will also be able to compete in the final of the two national cups in July (against Lyon and ASSE).

Thiago Silva was able to finish with 19 trophies

If Sergio Rico and Eric Choupo-Moting are not part of the most important parts of the team, Thiago Silva is a manager and his presence during these important deadlines is undoubtedly good news for the French champions. The Brazilian can hope to receive 19 trophies collected by the team from the capital (excluding the Champions Trophy).

“O Monstro” especially wants to conquer the cup with big ears. But he would not be unhappy to also become the most successful player in the Coupe de France, with a fifth inauguration on the horizon.